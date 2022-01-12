Home tests are not conclusive
To the editor:
Some friends of mine had a party New Years Eve with 30+ high school students. To make everyone feel safe they made everyone test and make sure they were negative for COVID. So far the count for infections is five confirmed and one probable.
A simple misunderstanding interrupted several lives for 10 days. I don’t know what the final count will be, but it was clearly a faulty assumption.
Home tests are a screening. They are not a diagnostic test. By that I mean you can be fairly confident a positive result means you have COVID, especially if you have symptoms.
But the opposite is not true. A negative test just means there was not enough viral material to detect by a home test.
You could be very much infected and contagious, especially if you have symptoms. This is why home tests typically come with two tests. While two negative tests make COVID less probable it is by no means definitive.
If you have symptoms and a negative (or multiple negative) home test, it means get a PCR and assume you are infected until a PCR test rules it out. The home screening is a means to get someone into isolation quicker if they are infected, not to provide that assurance that it’s OK to go see Grandma.
Omicron is better at getting around the vaccines and it’s better at hiding from the tests.
It’s new and data are inconclusive, but I’ve heard far too many say “But I tested negative” only to test positive later with a PCR.
Gary Lake
Cumberland, R.I.
