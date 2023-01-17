Hope letter writer has set aside $6,000
To the editor:
Re: “Letter writer ignores GOP’s many lies and failures,” by Aldo Ferrario, Letters, Jan. 6; “Despite editorial’s plea, taxpayers won’t get a break,” by Gerald F. Chase, Letters, Jan. 5:
Let me start by saying I agree with Gerald Chase 100%. And of course Aldo Ferrario is totally in disagreement. No surprise here.
Ferrario expresses, on a regular basis, his total blind love of anything Democrat. Probably thinks our southern border is secure because the Biden administration says so.
Anyway, my point is the last sentence of Ferrario’s letter reads: “You couldn’t pay me to live in one (Red State), but if Chase wants to give it a try, I will gladly pay his moving expenses.” Wow! Such generosity on Ferrario’s behalf. I did a little research and to move a household from Massachusetts to Florida (Red State) is north of $6,000. So I guess Ferrario is that desperate to remove a single Republican from Massachusetts he will pay over $6,000. My only hope is that Chase can accept his offer and enjoy his moving expenses paid in full. Sure would be nice to get a follow-up as I’m sure many readers of the Opinion section would like to know if Ferrario is a man of his word. I didn’t see any expiration date on the offer so I assume if and when Chase moves to a Red State, Ferrario will pay his expenses.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro