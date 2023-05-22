Hopefully the younger generation will end these massacres
To the editor:
Re: “Don’t like our gun laws? Change the Constitution,” by Bob Foley, column, May 19:
I am hopeful that someday we will take some concrete actions to address the level of gun violence that is on a level orders of magnitude worse than the rest of the civilized world.
Bob Foley’s latest diatribe says it all, though indirectly. The problem is not gun laws, it is too many people dying from gun violence, both by murder and suicide. Continually saying we need to focus more on mental health and that gun ownership is “not to be infringed” while failing to ever offer any support of laws that will make a difference is irresponsible and contributes directly to where we are in terms of gun violence today.
In his column Foley calls out fellow Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia for some of the terminology he used in a recent colum, saying it was not part of “reasonable, civil dialogue.” (“We need sensible gun regulations,” May 15)
The failure to address gun violence is not on just Second Amendment defenders like Foley. It is on all of us. We have to pin our hopes on Gen Z and Millennials, that they will be able to address a problem their elders failed at. They will provide a different perspective, and hopefully a bias for action, not just smoke screens.
Edward Smith
Seekonk