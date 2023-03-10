House speaker McCarthy is a disgrace
To the editor:
“These people in uniform, they got overrun.” That is a quote from now House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Well, those same officers were again overrun by the new McCarthyism of lies by his providing 41,000 hours of security footage to the Fox “faux news” network — which in September 2020, in it’s defense of a libel suit — said no reasonable person could believe (Fox host) Tucker Carlson.
Yet that same Carlson took a few minutes of the 41,000 hours of Jan. 6 video to create his own work of fiction, which by Fox’s own defense, “no reasonable person can believe.”
McCarthy disgraced his office and has further brutalized the very people who protect him and who were in many cases, injured severely physically and mentally, causing deaths among them, by participating in this.
It is beyond disgusting that McCarthy, in unison with Carlson and through greed for power and wealth, has created an alternate reality from what we all saw on Jan. 6, 2021. They are a disgrace.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro