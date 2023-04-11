How about a zoological program at AHS?
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro institution facing fiscal problem,” front page, April 6:
Here’s a thought that could possibly help the city zoo and also Attleboro High School.
What if Attleboro high school where to start a veterinary study and zoological study program in their vocational department and incorporate Capron Park zoo in those studies? Capron Park could receive some funding from the school department. And Attleboro High would be able to add a new field of study to the vocational department.
Sounds like it may be a win-win for both parties.
Ron Beland
Attleboro