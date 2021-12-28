To the editor:
Re: “The right move by Sturdy,” editorial, Dec. 15:
I have some questions for the people who wrote the editorial about Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
First, how many of the33 people you mention in your article went to work in the pre-vaccine days of the pandemic?
You didn’t mention that year-long, heroic act of self-sacrifice. I think some wish to forget those who went out into the world and kept hospitals, police and first-responders staffed.
None of you who stand in judgment seemed to have a problem “putting the lives of others at risk” in the pre-vaccine days as long as you got your “vital” Amazon packages and your take-out and groceries delivered.
How many of you read this very newspaper, unaware of the risk to people who print and deliver it? Can’t do that remotely.
Did the people who ultimately decided to fire those Sturdy Memorial workers even go into the office every day during the emergency, or did they work from home in safety and comfort?
My second question is in a hospital, there were safety protocols in place pre-vaccine. How many cases of internal transmission were there?
As I recall on April 23, 2020, Gov. Charlie Baker, joined by CEO’s from all the largest Healthcare providers in the state, assured us that thanks to those protocols, we should go to the hospital for routine matters.
He said the risk of catching COVID-19 at the hospital was minimal. Did he lie about it being safe then, or are you lying now?
My third question is why the rush to termination before the courts have had their say?
Due to conflicting rulings by the circuit courts, the Supreme Court will now hold a special session and take the issue of these “mandates” and “forced vaccinations” on Jan. 7. You couldn’t wait another month?
Shame on those who cowered at home and now arrogantly stand in judgment and now dispose the people who kept your life easy during those days. Shame on the hypocrites and especially, shame on those companies who have made panic-fueled, poor decisions without morality, legality or common sense.
Gary Johnson
North Attleboro
