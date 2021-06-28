How does Councilor Diana Holmes consider this fun?
To the editor:
I am adding my two cents in response to City Councilor Diana Holmes’ push to legalize fireworks.
What are you thinking? Make all fireworks legal so we can have “fun”? Who is the “we”?
You say this would not benefit you or anyone in your family, but I say it would benefit you, not the people you are suppose to represent.
How may people have called you or sent letters asking for this? I bet you could count them on one hand, with at least two of them being yourself and your husband.
How sad it must have been for you to not have any fun during the pandemic. Don’t you think other people went without. Some even paid the ultimate sacrifice.
I guess that is your idea of fun, though. How about some child losing a finger or two or maybe eyesight because some idiot that knows nothing about safety is setting off illegal fireworks? Is that fun?
How about a war veteran suffering from PTSD who has a problem with loud noises? I bet you think it would be fun to see the vet jump from the bang.
How about pet owners who have dogs that are scared from the noise and look for a place to hide? More fun for you?
How about the idiot who sets off fireworks that end up burning down someone’s home? More fun for you?
How about the 10,000 people injured yearly by illegal fireworks and even deaths as well? More fun for you?
How about the police and fire handling extra calls for illegal fireworks? More fun for you?
I don’t know how you ever got elected, but I do hope the good people of Attleboro make the right choice next time because to me, you are a disgrace to the city as you seem to represent your own interests and not that of the people.
F.L. Leonard
Attleboro
