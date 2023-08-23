How, exactly, has Joe Biden made your life worse?
To the editor:
Re: “Many will choose incompetence just to hurt Trump,” by Mark Sweeney, letters, Aug. 21; “Trump puts himself, not country, first,” by Debbie Pinault, letters, Aug. 22:
Mark Sweeney, Debbie Pinault, I am all for free speech, expression, and all that.
Your posts have made your positions clear.
My question to you is this: Can you provide specific examples of how your lives have declined since the beginning of the Biden presidency? Please be honest about what any president can and cannot do.
Ed Drozda
North Attleboro