How is war in Ukraine not part of Wheaton talk?
To the editor:
Re: “Wheaton College event to focus on ideas for social change,” City & Town, April 28:
The event at Wheaton College was reported as: “Changing the world for the better” And continued to describe the event as: “Many of the speakers will address issues that the students have identified as crucially important, including diversity, equity and inclusion.”
One might suggest a more impactful discussion at Wheaton deemed “crucially important” would include issues such as providing heavy weapons to Ukraine to prevent Russian execution, torture and rape of Ukrainian civilians. Or increasing U.S. production and export of natural gas to Poland, Bulgaria and the Baltic states to heat hospitals, schools and homes cut off from Russian oil and gas.
A simple priority issues equation might be the ratio of the number of civilians killed in Ukraine versus the number of Wheaton students denied privileges due to race or sexual orientation.
What would a widowed Ukrainian refugee or Mary Lyon think of what Wheaton says is crucially important?
Robert Vernon
Roanoke, Va.