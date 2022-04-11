How low can some people go?
To the editor:
Re: “Faith in God has done little for the Ukrainians.” by Aldo Ferrario (Voice of the Public, April 8):
Well I must admit, I had to read this “opinion” submitted by Aldo Ferrario almost five times. Actually thought I was seeing things or something just didn’t register. But it turned out to be true, Ferrario actually wrote, and this paper printed, his disgusting insulting tirade against the Rev. Paul Wannamaker and God.
Undoubtedly Ferrario is an atheist, and that’s OK. This is America and we have freedom of religion, thank God.
Fortunately I was raised to respect the right of people to worship in any way that fulfills their needs. Ferrario suggests the people of Ukraine stop praying for peace and just give up hope. But it’s hope that keeps us going and forging ahead, no matter what the circumstances.
Do you think all the children fighting cancer at St. Jude’s Hospital should just forget about their God and stop fighting for their lives?
No matter what God you pray to, prayers aren’t always immediately answered but it gives you peace and hope.
I’m going to pray for Ferrario that somehow he can find respect for our religious leaders and not insult our God in heaven.
Maybe I will also pray that this newspaper will stop printing his insulting garbage opinions.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro