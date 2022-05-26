How safe are your schools?, Your town?
To the editor:
On Friday, the NRA will hold its annual meeting in Houston, just 278 miles from Uvalde, the town of 15,300 that just experienced a horrific mass murder of 21 people, 19 of them elementary school children.
Scheduled to speak at the meeting are luminaries including former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, just to name a few.
If past behavior is a predictor of the future, they will double down in support of the gun- manufacturing industry. They will make dog-whistle racist statements and one or the other will bring up the murder rate in Chicago. That particular city has been the favorite of the NRA when trying to show that gun problems only exist in inner cities and that suburban and rural people have nothing to worry about.
I looked at the overall murder rate of Chicago year-to-date and learned that it is 223. With 2,746,000 people, the murder rate in Chicago so far this year is .0000812. Uvalde, a town of only 15,300, now has a murder rate of .00137. To put it in perspective, there would have to be 3,762 murders in Chicago to have the same murder rate as Uvalde.
The idea that guns are not a problem in suburban and rural communities is a fantasy.
White communities have seen double-digit growth in gun purchases, even in blue state Massachusetts where you have to take a number at the Bass Pro Shop gun counter, the same as you would at your local deli.
The playwright Anton Chekhov is know to have said, and I paraphrase: If you show a gun in the first act, you must use it in the third act.
I think the third act is just getting started for America.
Conklin, N.Y., followed by Uvalde, Texas, only 10 days later — both of rural towns that produced 18-year-old mass murderers.
How safe do you think your town is now?
Dominic Cucé
North Attleboro