How the state GOP will kill itself
To the editor:
Re: “One sure bet in race for governor: It will be nasty,” by Bill Gouveia (column, City & Town, Dec. 6):
Bill Gouveia’s Monday column reminds us that the Bay State has a history of electing moderate Republican governors to balance an overwhelmingly Democratic State House.
I disagree with his final analysis in which he asserts: “If the choice is one of two political extremes, don’t be surprised if the Republican hold on the governor’s office continues. Voters like balance, and the lack of a moderate would make it anyone’s race.”
The key word is “moderate.”
If the likes of Jim Lyons and Geoff Diehl, who align themselves with Donald Trump’s narcissistic silliness, are the best the party can muster, then Republicans have no chance of retaining the governor’s seat. No matter how liberal the Democratic gubernatorial candidate might be, does the state’s Republican leadership really think a wide swath of moderate Democrats and independents will vote for a Trumpist governor? I think not.
I am a moderate independent. I have the luxury of intensely disliking what both parties have become and the politics they practice. I do not believe in the “either-or’’ rhetoric that proclaims if you are against Trump you must be for Joe Biden, which does not describe the more than two million unenrolled Massachusetts voters like myself.
If the state’s Republican party cannot field a sane, anti-Trump candidate, they might as well pack their bags and go home.
I fervently hope that both parties will put forth candidates that give voters a real choice, not just the all too common choice of lesser evils.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro
