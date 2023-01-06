How will lack of mall taxes be made up?
To the editor:
Re: “Taxpayer, please take note,” by Dick Kieltyka, letters, Jan. 2:
Reading the letter by Dick Kieltyka on the sale of Emerald Square mall for $29 million when the assessment prior to the sale was $167 million, leaves me with one question: Where will the money come from to make up the difference in value for our town’s assessment?
I believe North Attleboro residents will soon find out, seeing that we are going through a re-evaluation of residential properties for assessment purposes.
Our tax rate now is set for residential $12.79 per $1,000 assessed valuation which I do believe the rate did drop a little but our assessments did go up to make up the difference. Being a resident for 75 years the town has gone through many changes and I can honestly say I don’t know if it is for the better. Back in the day the town thought the mall was the best thing that could happen and now look where we are. Not that I’m against economical improvements or growth, but there are commercial buildings which have been empty for years, yet given tax relief or abatements. Who has to make up the difference for these programs in the name of economic growth the residents? There are numerous citizens who are either seniors or lower-income just trying to make ends meet or making a choice on how to live. What is needed is tax relief or abatements for seniors and for those who have to struggle.
There is always free cash to be given out when the occasion arises. How about giving relief to residents.
Jeff Fraise
North Attleboro