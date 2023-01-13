How would mayor, as chair of school board, benefit students?
To the editor:
Re: “Heroux proposes making mayor chair of school board,” front page, Jan. 10:
I read with great interest the article regarding the proposal to make Attleboro mayor the school board chair.
I was surprised by the rationale, as it appears to incorrectly claim that the chair possesses powers that they do not.
The Commonwealth entrusts Massachusetts school committees with three responsibilities:
1. “select and to terminate the superintendent,
2. review and approve budgets for public education in the district, and
3. establish educational goals and policies for the schools.”
These powers are granted to the committee as a unified whole, not one individual.
Additionally, the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC) — the organization legally designated to provide mandatory training for committee members — describes the role of the chair as the “first among equals” and the “servant” of the committee.
According to their guidebook, “Role of the Chair: A Guide for Present and Future School Committee Chairs,” the chairperson is “responsible to the committee, not the other way around.”
Notably missing or at least de-emphasized in the article, was how the approximately 6,000 Attleboro Public Schools students would tangibly benefit from the proposal.
Any charter amendment that would directly impact their education should have our young citizens at the forefront of the discussion.
David J. Quinn
Attleboro