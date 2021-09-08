Human life is not an expendable commodity
To the editor:
Re: “Texas abortion legislation is thoroughly un-American,” by The Chicago Tribune editorial board (editorial, Sept. 6):
I guess I missed the occasion when terminating the life of an unborn child, who has no say in whether to live or not, became a positive attribute in America for American citizens to be proud of. WOW!
So now we’ve graduated to the point that not only do we fight to protect the “right” to decide if an unborn child should be allowed to live, we also fight for the “right” to force every American citizen to “take the jab” which, due to the lack of any long-term studies having been completed, could potentially and detrimentally have an effect on our future health and life expectancy.
After all, is it not the least bit plausible that “taking the jab” might ultimately prove to be an unwise decision, that could negatively affect our health and longevity given those individuals who agreed to be vaxed and then experienced negative side effects. If something, like the COVID-19 vaccine is so beneficial to protecting our health, why/how would it produce negative side effects in anyone who agreed to “take the shot”?
Unfortunately, only time will tell if “taking the jab” actually enhances our health or results in having an opposite impact on it.
Have we, as a Christian nation, fallen so far that human life has become an expendable commodity to be managed and controlled? If so, may God have mercy on all of us. We’ll need it!
Richard Kieltyka
North Attleboro
