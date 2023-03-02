Humans were indeed ‘inevitable’
To the editor:
Re: “What’s to become of us?” by John Crisp, commentary, Feb. 14:
John Crisp paints a very bleak picture regarding the questionable continuation of the human race.
For him, even the belief that we were “created by an all-powerful God” offers him no comfort because in his estimation of creation, “humans were never inevitable and their continued existence is not assured.”
The Biblical creation account presents a different picture.
On the sixth day, “God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness … So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them … God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it’” (Genesis 1:26-28). Therefore, humans were “inevitable.”
Being in God’s image meant that Adam and Eve were perfect reflections of God’s transmittable attributes, including His moral perfections. They were meant to be showcases of God’s glory. Their continuation in that state meant life eternal, but it was conditioned on sustained moral obedience. However, they chose to be lawbreakers, and therefore, corruption and death were introduced into this world. These things continue to characterize human behavior, as anybody with a newspaper could tell you.
In spite of man’s rebellion, the “continued existence” of man is “assured” because God has provided a means of recovery through the sending of His son to do all that was necessary in order to redeem sinful humans, such that those who by God-given faith avail themselves of this means of reconciliation with their Creator, are freely given eternal life (John 3:16). However, “… he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:18).
“Have fewer children (a rationale for abortion)?” “Changes in behavior (like somehow all getting along and being self-sacrificing)?” We’ve had thousands of years of pride, greed, selfishness, et al, personally, in nations and in the world. No, we have proven that we can’t just get along! Pray for wisdom as Crisp urges? “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom” (Proverbs 9:10).
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton
To the editor:
Do you know anyone in your circle who wants to right wrongs? Not many of those types are around today. Even judges seem disinterested in justice, just wanting to get through their grinding day.
Do you know anyone who really can parse out the difference between right and wrong, good and evil? Knowing that is actually a prerequisite for justice and is often lost today. Do you yourself even believe in evil, that kind of behavior that is so bad it is incorrigible, or at least takes a lot of effort to fix?
Do you know anyone who cares about other people on a visceral level? That gift doesn’t usually come to a young person until they first fall in love. But it usually doesn’t mature until one brings a child into the world and learns how to love and care for it. Today, fewer people are raising children in America. Therefore, caring has plummeted, and selfishness has skyrocketed.
Americans today are an unjust, morally ignorant, and uncaring race of people. We have made our bed out of what is left of life after justice, ethics, and caring are gone. And that ain’t much to sleep on.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah