Hypocrisy of the right on full display in NH sign case
To the editor:
Re: “Historical marker dedicated to feminist, Communist Party leader removed in NH,” New England, May 17:
It was with a combination of sadness and amusement that I read the article reporting the removal of the historical marker describing the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn in Concord, New Hampshire, the place of her birth.
New Hampshire prides itself in being the “Live Free or Die” state, which I assume means that they embrace the concept of personal independence, freedom, and presumably freedom of speech.
Yet two Republicans of the executive council and the Republican governor insisted on the removal of the historical marker which simply described the life of an independent thinker.
And here I thought that the Republicans objected to the concept of cancel culture.
The marker does note that Flynn joined the Communist Party in 1936 and became a local and subsequently national communist leader. It should be noted that the 1930s was a time of horrific economic disruption because of the Great Depression with up to 25% unemployment and tremendous increase in poverty. Many people of the time were questioning whether capitalism as practiced then was suitable to protect the interests of the people.
Many people, including my uncle, accepted the communist propaganda Pablum that it was a better system and joined the communist party.
In my uncle’s case, he subsequently rejected the concept of communism and became a very successful business owner for the duration of his life.
I view the action taken by the Republicans in New Hampshire to be the depth of pathetic hypocrisy.
Flynn spent her life crusading to improve the lives of women by campaigning against injustices in an unabashed way. She later went to prison for the crime of simply saying words that other people didn’t like.
Yet, we still have in this country multiple military facilities named to honor Confederate military officers who not only advocated the overthrow of the United States but also killed U.S. citizens in an effort to make that happen.
Fortunately, that travesty is slowly, very slowly, being rectified now.
Julian Kadish
Norton