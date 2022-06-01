I support the First Amendment
To the editor:
Re: “’Columnist’ is unworthy of the title,” by Dave Kane, guest column, May 31:
First, lest Dave Kane turn his rage on me and accuse me of being insensitive, may I offer condolences on the loss of his child. No, I cannot imagine it.
However, that does not mean anyone who has not should be banned from debating the Second Amendment and mass shooting tragedies. Nor does it excuse the manner in which you attacked another Sun Chronicle columnist who, like you, is privileged to express views that not everyone (regardless of whether they express it aloud) is going to agree with or find done so in an “appropriate” manner.
It is a matter of opinion whether or not readers of his letters believe Kane has always practiced what he preaches. I, for one, found his tirades against former President Donald Trump and his supporters to be devoid of any respect or civility. When he wrote a letter about the death of Rush Limbaugh, for example, I did not find any empathy.
I believe The Sun Chronicle should keep Bob Foley’s column. And yes, I’m willing to be attacked for these views because I support the First Amendment.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro