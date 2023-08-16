Some ideas for Georgia judge
To the editor:
Add to your thinking, Georgia judge.
If Donald Trump fails to surrender, order his arrest and jailing.
If Trump appears and pontificates, order his immediate arrest and police should block runways to prevent his departure.
The American Fascist Party, (also known the GOP) is now, on the whole, comprised of political hacks and grifters. Patriotic Americans would do best to ignore them!
Televise the insurrectionist trials for our edification.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro