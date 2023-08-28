If a heart that stops means death, then a heart that beats must mean life?
To the editor:
Re: “Court should keep hands off mifepristone should not be restricted,” by New York Daily News, editorial, Aug. 26:
To the contrary, for The Sun Chronicle to advocate retaining the legality of mifepristone is morally wrong. Any legal right is never automatically a moral or ethical right.
A vary sad impact of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade decision is that the original judicial decision in 1973 changed the general population’s expectations toward legal infanticide.
The blood of over 60 million slaughtered infants cries out from the ground. There will eventually be a reckoning for these willful atrocities that are on the order of the Third Reich’s “Final Solution.”
The sad irony is that modern medical technology removes all doubt as to the genuine nature of a pre-born child, via ultrasound machines and similar, so we are without possible excuse.
Here’s a question: If a heartbeat ceases, death has arrived. If a heartbeat begins, why is that not considered a confirmation of life?
I can only assert that had Dante written his “Inferno” in the 21st century, that those who kill the most innocent among us, will be justifiably consigned to the worst places in perdition.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro