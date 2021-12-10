If a leader walks, talks and acts like a fascist ...
To the editor:
Re: “The true meaning of fascism,” by John DeMeo (Voice of the Public, Dec. 8):
I agree with John DeMeo that “fascist” is a strong epithet to hurl at someone.
I am curious, however, how DeMeo came up with such a narrow, and frankly distorted, characterization of the term.
“A fascist state,” he wrote, “regulates economic activity and restricts individual freedom.”
Even accepting for the sake of argument the preposterous suggestion that the regulation of economic activity is somehow inherently wrong (our own Constitution, of course, permits federal regulation of interstate commerce), “fascism” denotes a set of attitudes and behaviors that are way uglier than DeMeo seems to appreciate.
Here’s the Merriam-Webster definition: “1. a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition. 2. a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control // ‘early instances of army fascism and brutality’ — J.W. Aldridge.” If undeserved, “fascist” is, as DeMeo suggested, an “ugly slur.”
On the other hand, when a public official walks, talks and acts like a fascist — by, for example, fomenting violence as part of an effort to cancel the outcome of a free, duly conducted election — it is precisely the time not to hold back.
Jospeh Cortellini
North Attleboro
