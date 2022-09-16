If we all waited for divine intervention, we’d be dead
To the editor:
Re: “Only God can control our climate,” by Rev. Paul Wanamaker, Voice of the Public, Sept. 12:
I don’t want to sound disrespectful, but, I am struggling with Rev. Paul Wanamaker’s letter about divine intervention.
He quotes scripture to discourage any attempt to fight against the ravages of climate change. He sees life and its sorrows as a fait au complet. The pastor refers to biblical verses to make his case. The trouble with this assertion is that it flies in the face of reality.
Now, I certainly believe in God, just not the one the reverend describes. There is a non-scriptural saying, “The Lord helps those who help themselves.” The phrase should be, “The Lord helps those who cannot help themselves.”
In the last century, with God’s help, we have found cures for chicken pox, diphtheria, Malaria and polio and more. These accomplishments have been done, through the knowledge, hard work and I am sure lots of prayer by scientists and researchers around the world.
Suggesting that we are powerless and should not attempt to help ourselves is foolishness. It’s like telling the Good Samaritan to mind his own business.
If we believe that God is solely responsible for everything, then he must also be responsible for all the horrors, as well. Did God direct the planes in 9/11? Did he deem to kill my son and 99 others in a tragic fire? Did God tell the Uvalde police officers to just stay outside and wait? There is a word that describes the reverend’s sad assertion about a good and loving God. It’s called blasphemy.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.