If you don’t agree, you are in denial
To the editor:
Re: “It’s going to be quite a year,” column by Bob Foley (Opinion Page, Jan. 28):
I have just read this weeks’ commentary by Bob Foley and believe he is spot on in each of his observations.
It is my opinion, that if anyone does not agree with each of his observations, whether you are a liberal or a conservative, a Democrat or a Republican, you simply are not tuned in to what is happening in the United States today, you are just the proverbial ostrich with its head stuck in the sand.
The liberal media simply refuses to report on any of these issues which affects each and every citizen in this country.
Michael Mathias
Mansfield