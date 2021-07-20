If you hate America so much, leave
To the editor:
In the past couple of weeks the “crazies” are saying the American Flag is a symbol of hate and racism.
We can watch the video of a 10-year-old boy throwing a neighbor’s American Flag on the ground while his mother looks on in approval. This is the ultimate disrespect of our country.
There’s a simple solution: If you hate America you should move. Relocate to Cuba, it’s a short flight and you will enjoy life there. And “real” Americans will be happy to see you go.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.