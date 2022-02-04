Ignore Trump at our nation’s peril
To the editor:
We are increasingly seeing veiled calls to violence from the former president.
Over the weekend, Donald Trump called on his followers to “protest” prosecutors in New York and Georgia who have the gall to lawfully investigate him. We all saw what happened when he called for followers to come to DC on Jan. 6t for a “wild time.” Again, it’s code for Trump’s goons to threaten and execute bodily harm on prosecutors. Jan. 6 was only the first chapter of what Trump has in store.
Meanwhile, back in greater Attleboro, local letter writers gush over Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley’s latest observations which have little to do with anything. As for Trump, the silence is deafening. Where do Foley and his fan club stand as Trump attempts to dismantle our democracy? Do they stand with Trump and his mob, or with democracy and the rule of law? Evil prevails when good men do nothing.
Ken Watson
Foxboro