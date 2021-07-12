To the editor:
Re: “Norm Crosby and Denny Crane, alive and well,” Bob Foley, Opinion, July 9.
As a proud Democrat, I must admit I wince at the occasional verbal gaffe by our president. Precise language is important. But I will take the honest words of Joe Biden over the deliberately deceitful words of Donald Trump. I will take the well-intentioned words of Joe Biden over the deliberately malicious words of Donald Trump.
I will take the generous words of Joe Biden over the deliberately hateful words of Donald Trump.
And I will take the patriotic words of Joe Biden over the deliberately treasonous words of Donald Trump.
Charles Adler
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.