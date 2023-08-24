I’m not voting against Trump, I’m voting for my values
To the editor:
Re: “Many will choose incompetence just to hurt Trump,” by Mark Sweeney, letters, Aug. 21:
Mark Sweeney incorrectly claims likely Democratic voters care only about defeating former president Donald Trump. Allow me to set the record straight and assure him that we are not simply voting against Trump.
Is President Joe Biden my, or likely many others’, first choice? No, but he has proven to be a competent and effective (if somewhat boring) president. Trump does not appear to be the majority of likely Republican voters first choice either … as more than 50% plan to vote for a different candidate.
I am not voting against Trump. I am voting for my values. Trump voters may not agree with the values that cause me and millions of others to vote Dem but they are our values none-the-less.
I’m voting for the Democratic nominee because I value racial justice and equity and the humanity and rights of immigrants and refugees.
I value climate science and believe we must solve global climate change and preserve nature.
I believe children should be taught about our nation’s racist and colonial past (and present), no matter how painful.
I believe all children should receive quality education.
I believe in sensible gun control and that healthcare, food security and affordable housing are rights.
I value the right of workers to organize and collectively bargain. I believe all workers deserve a true living wage.
I value Social Security and social safety net programs.
I value LGBTQAI+ rights and believe that trans women are women and trans men are men and that gender is not binary.
I believe in reproductive freedom.
I believe in and value all of these things and so much more. This is what I will be voting for next November.
Clayton Novak
Attleboro