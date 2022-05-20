Imagine how worse things would be if Trump were still in
To the editor:
Re: “A typical day under Joe Biden,” by Joseph Chabot, Voice of the Public, May 18:
Joe Chabot’s letter in today’s paper reminds me of the old bumper sticker “I may be slow, but I’m ahead of you.”
In his letter, Chabot details all that is wrong under President Joe Biden. But, it did not take me long to find the typical untruths.
In the very first sentence he states “Today the stock averages will drop below what they were when Joe Biden became president.” I have an app that shows the market performance over time and here’s what it shows:
Two years ago the Dow Jones was at around 27,000. Yesterday it closed at 32,654. The NASDAQ was at around 9,000 two years ago. Yesterday it closed at 11,984. And, the S&P 500 was at well under 3,000 two years ago, and closed at 4,088 yesterday.
Yes, we have a lot of problems, but not because of Joe Biden.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., himself said that Biden is the best man to lead the country. Dealing with problems is what leadership is about. Imagine how much worse things would be if Donald Trump were still president.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro