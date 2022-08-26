Imagine the uproar if Obama had taken classified docs
To the editor:
Not sure if it’s misinformation or intentional disinformation, but to state that Social Secruity Cost of Living Adjustment is purely based on three months is patently absurd.
The fact is the SS COLA is based on the third quarter of this year compared to the third quarter of last year. It is estimated that SS recipients will get between a 9 and 10% increase. To state otherwise is a lie.
People have stated here that the former Republican party is being demonized, yet they themselves have embraced the demon. Seriously, if President Barrack Obama or anyone else had taken hundreds of pages of Top Secret and above documents from the White House would they be OK with it? C’mon. Even with the actual documents back in government possession who knows what has been copied or transmitted to our enemies, after all, associates of the former resident of the White House have been convicted of nefarious associations with Vladimir Putin, and the former resident spoke highly of Putin, even after his invasion of Ukraine.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro