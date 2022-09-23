Immigrants — legal or not — do, indeed, have rights under our Constitution
To the editor:
Re: “People who enter country illegally should not have right to sue,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Sept. 22:
With respect to a recent letter to the editor, wherein the author suggests illegal immigrants should not have a right to bring lawsuits, I would point the kind gentleman to the United States Constitution, wherein the 14th Amendment states, without ambiguity: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
If the gentleman feels aggrieved by the language of the Constitution, let him bring forward a proposal to amend it.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk