Immigrants flown to Vineyard were not illegal
To the editor:
Re: “People who enter country illegally should not have right to sue,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Sept. 22:
I can only assume Gerald F. Chase is referring to the migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis?
I will leave aside the general lack of recognition of humanity you display toward these people for a second and merely recognize the profound lack of understanding of the law you demonstrate in your opinion.
The migrants who ended up on the Vineyard are, in fact, not in this country illegally. They have broken no laws as they are here as legal asylum seekers ... some of whom will eventually be granted asylum status.
Chase’s opinion not only demonstrates xenophobia and cruelty but also a complete lack of understanding of immigration law.
Clayton Novak
Attleboro