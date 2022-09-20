Immigration issue aside, the flight to MV was illegal
To the editor:
The recent charter flight operations from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, which transported legal immigrants from their temporary homes in Texas and Florida, is an example of a dangerous political stunt that was illegal from start to finish.
It is illegal to dispatch an aircraft from point of origin to a destination airport where the aircraft cannot legally land. Such is the case at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, where 24 hours prior permission is required to land any aircraft with more than nine seats.
It is illegal to operate an aircraft in violation of any federal law, such as that which prohibits False Imprisonment (25 CFR § 11.404).
It is illegal to file a flight plan with a destination where pilot has no intention of landing (Bedford).
It is illegal for the pilots-in-command of the flights to accept a landing clearance to an airport where they cannot legally land.
It is illegal for the pilots-in-command to have landed the aircrafts under their command at and airport where they had not obtained the required prior permission.
Matters of immigration aside for a moment, the flight crews should be stripped of their airman certificates. The dispatchers should be stripped of their FAA certificates. The airplane owners should be stripped of their operating certificates and indicted for conspiracy to commit a federal crime, false imprisonment.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk