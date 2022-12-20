In columnist’s mind, there are conspiracies everywhere
To the editor:
Re: “The politics of influence,” by Bob Foley, column, Dec. 16:
According to Bob Foley, there’s a communist under every Democrat’s bed.
I haven’t seen him go on about how the former education secretary, Betsy DeVos (along with her family), donated $14 million to Republicans prior to getting her position.
Conspiracies only involve Democrats and pizzas, I guess. Keep us updated on more QAnon information Mr. Foley.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk