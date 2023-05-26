In Norton, a race of great importance
To the editor:
In what was unquestionably the most crucial race in the recent Norton town elections, political newcomer Justine Callanan’s victory sends a strong message to the residents, taxpayers, and most importantly the children of Norton. There simply cannot be a more critical role in local politics than assuring the students of a community are provided with a strong education that prepares them for the future.
The irony is not lost on endorsers of Callanan’s opponent (who by the way, ran a well-fought respectable campaign) who suddenly delegated the school committee position as last in importance to the Norton community.
Should we accept this assessment of ranking, or should it be called for what it is; changing the narrative to belittle or marginalize Callanan’s victory. Call it what you will, it should not deter Callanan’s commitment to the children, parents, and taxpayers of Norton.
Callanan’s commitment to work closely with all parties associated with Norton education while providing strong support to educators, hopefully bodes well for a cohesive board free from political entanglements.
It has yet to be seen how Callanan interacts and follows through on her pre-campaign positions, however, her standing in the community, coupled with her vested position as a mother of three, should be a good sign for things to come.
Rest assured, her position as school board member is critical to the community and does not take a back seat to any others.
Tom Dennison
Norton