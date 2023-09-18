Writer makes some incorrect assumptions about climate change
To the editor:
Re: “No need to panic on climate change,” by Bjorn Lomborg, Point/Counterpoint, Opinion, Sept. 15:
Bjon Lomborg has many assumptions in his argument that are wrong and even dangerous.
Assumption 1: Climate change only increases temperature. It increases average temperature, but it also causes more extremes in weather. Winter storms with super-charged precipitation, changes in the polar vortex — these are part of climate change. These extremes lead to deaths from cold, too.
Assumption 2: “Cheap” fossil fuels cannot be beat on price by low-carbon alternatives. The rise of electric heat pumps in places like rural Maine, certainly not an area known for mild winters, is putting that myth to rest. People are switching because the heat pumps are efficient and affordable.
Assumption 3: A “middle ground” approach will cause only minor climate disruption. This is his most dangerous assumption of all. Current changes are happening faster than most climate models predicted. We are gambling away our future for the sake of some quick profits for oil and gas companies — is that truly a “middle ground?”
Mary Memmott
Framingham