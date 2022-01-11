Indoor ovens are not outside grills
To the editor:
As a local landlord, I have learned that some tenants do not know how to use the oven in their kitchen. I am talking about the oven in the average kitchen range, especially an electric oven, not a small on-the-counter oven. The racks in an oven are not like the racks on an outdoor grill.
When cooking a steak or chicken inside a range oven, you need to put it in an appropriate baking pan before broiling in your range oven. When cooked directly on the oven rack, meat juices fall to the bottom of the oven making it a mess to clean but more important, the juices also fall on the heating coil and can cause an oven fire.
If you are a young tenant in your first apartment, please understand that an inside oven is not to be used like an outdoor grill.
Ann J. Chapdelaine
North Attleboro
