Infrastructure bill passage a win for blue collar workers

To the editor:
Re: “A boondoogle in waiting,” by Bob Foley (column, Opinion Page, Nov. 19):
In his most recent column Bob Foley throws a lot of numbers around and concludes that the infrastructure bill just signed by President Joe Biden will generate $100 billion on unnecessary extra wages due to the prevailing wage laws. Not total wages mind you, just extra unnecessary wages.
The government’s total expenditure on payroll is $200 billion a year out of $6.8 trillion dollars a year in spending. This includes the armed forces payroll. Yet, Foley finds an extra unnecessary spending of $100 billion out of $1.2 trillion. That conclusion is pretty hard to swallow.
But, what I find really interesting, is how right-wing advocates seem to always focus on wages when complaining about government spending. As if the government only spends money to pay workers. This is really ironic considering that in recent years they seem to have positioned themselves as the voice of the common man. The vast majority of government spending goes to businesses — businesses that make very good profits despite whatever they spend on payroll. But, no one ever talks about that. We only hear about how many jobs a certain government project will generate. Never a word on how much profit the project is expected to generate for the owners. The same owners who then use loopholes to pay little or no taxes.
The infrastructure package will provide good jobs for blue collar workers who have been promised much by Republicans but have been given nothing. This bill should be celebrated as a turning point for the long ignored and unappreciated blue collar work force.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
