To the editor:
Infrastructure is an issue that affects all of us, for better or worse, and regardless of our political leanings.
While Congress is frequently criticized by both sides for its perceived inability or indifference toward accomplishing anything to help the American people, Congressman Jake Auchincloss’ work on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has brought the regional bike and walking trail in North Attleboro another step closer to reality.
If President Joe Biden signs the House version of the INVEST Act into law, $1.5 million in federal funding will go toward creating a 2.5-mile off-road, multi-use trail as part of a regional pathway connecting to nearby communities.
This will include our town’s World War I Park, the North Attleboro Industrial Park, and local schools. Connecting our communities in an accessible, sustainable way will provide many benefits, both recreationally and economically.
Furthermore, it will provide a safe place for walkers and cyclists to engage in healthy activities without the danger posed by passing vehicles.
There is a perception among some that the Attleboro-Fall River area has long been the forgotten or ignored part of the district, and I applaud Auchincloss for making our community a priority as Congress puts forward the boldest and most sweeping agenda on infrastructure in nearly 70 years.
As our trail is just a small piece of the pie, it is imperative that the Senate put aside its increasingly obstructionist and hyperpartisan inclinations and deliver this landmark deal for all communities across America.
John Costello
North Attleboro
