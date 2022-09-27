Injustice in the state’s halls of justice
To the editor:
On Sept. 22, a federal felony obstruction of justice charge, and other related felony charges, against indicted Massachusetts District Court Judge Shelley Joseph, which had previously been confirmed to have been credible and properly brought against her by the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, were dismissed by an arguably corrupt Justice Department.
Joseph, and a Massachusetts State Court officer, were both charged in April 2019 with violating federal law by assisting a twice-deported immigrant from the Dominican Republic, who had just appeared before Joseph in her courtroom on charges of drug possession, evade apprehension by a federal immigration officer.
Before her appointment as a district court judge by “Republican In Name Only” Governor Charlie Baker, Joseph was a politically connected member of the Massachusetts Democrat State Committee.
It would be surprising if Joseph, now free of the threat of a federal obstruction of justice prosecution, is not also soon rewarded with a promotion to the Superior Court bench, or to a state Appellate Court judgeship by a blindly ultra-partisan Massachusetts Democrat political establishment.
All things being equal, however, instead of looking forward to a promotion, and a long and financially rewarding taxpayer-funded judicial career, Joseph should instead be looking forward to a criminal trial and a conviction followed by a stint in a federal prison.
It is too bad that Joseph’s well-deserved punishment will now not happen.
Going forward Joseph has agreed to voluntarily refer herself to an inquiry conducted by the Massachusetts Commission On Judicial Conduct. This inquiry will, in all probability, be dismissed outright by the commission, or at worst will result in either the commission’s issuance of a meaningless censure, or the issuance of another ever so slight slap on the wrist sanction having no consequences.
In Massachusetts it is apparent that there is one lenient standard of justice applied to establishment Democrats, and another, altogether different and harsher standard of justice, applied to everyone else.
And of course, in the halls of Massachusetts justice, the only justice is in the halls.
Robert S. O’Connell
Mansfield