GOP ignores what it wants while accepting NRA’s cash
To the editor:
Re: “Don’t like our gun laws? Change the Constitution,” by Bob Foley, column, May 19:
Bob Foley suggests a cynical and unnecessary solution to the gun problem; amending the constitution.
Cynical because he knows, or should know, that making a constitutional change requires that each state vote on the proposed amendment and a two thirds majority is achieved. Considering the lock the NRA holds on the Republican Party who shuts down any discussions on gun control, such an amendment could never be agreed on.
Unnecessary, because the Second Amendment is open to interpretation. I, like many other gun owners, have no problem interpreting the it as as a right to own guns but with regulations. The amendment reads “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed”. I interpret the first part as meaning that guns should be regulated. The NRA, on the other hand ignores that first part and focuses strictly on the last part. If that is the way it is to be interpreted then why have the first part in there in the first place?
So, the problem is not really in the amendment, but rather in how it is interpreted.
I have a better and possibly quicker solution to our gun problem. If you think guns are a problem then make that your single issue for voting. Vote only for politicians who support sensible gun control. Let’s face it, Republican politicians go along with the NRA because of the money and votes they bring to them. And Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia is correct to call them out as being the real problem. (“We need sensible gun regulations,” May 15)
Sensible gun control is in their hands and they refuse to act while our children and other innocent people are slaughtered on a daily basis.
Dominic Cucé North Attleboro