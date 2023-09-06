Invest now to deal with climate change, or pay later
To the editor:
Re: Grant targets climate change: Study to center on Ten Mile River stormwater flow,” news story, front page, Sept. 5:
With the amount of funds designated for disaster relief by our government running low and the number and severity of the disasters increasing, many caused by climate change, it may be time to spend an equal amount of money for the relief of disasters and for reducing the effects of climate change.
In the long run, this should prove to be cost effective.
Two old adages come to mind: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” and “Penny wise, pound foolish.”
Len Yutkins
Attleboro