Investigation shows Trump was right
To the editor:
This letter will be short and to the point. Just by chance the public missed it, the Durham report was released recently.
Most of the major news organizations seemed to have missed or overlooked the reports’ findings. I believe the findings were ignored purposely by most.
Of course, we heard the usual response from the left apparently concerned about the cost of the investigation to the taxpayers. What the report actually found, in my opinion, is that President Donald Trump was correct in his claims of a weaponized FBI.
Trump is owed many apologies from many people. There was and is a conspiracy against Trump. The true Russian colluders, in fact, appear to be the liberal left and quite a few two-faced Republicans. I find it amusing that every time the left accuses someone of collusion, in time the true colluders are shown to be the accusers. Wake up America.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro