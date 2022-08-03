Is a green lawn really that important?
To the editor:
I love a green lawn. Seriously though, last year we had a wet summer season and we rarely used our irrigation systems or hoses to water our lawn or flowers. There comes a time when as a community we must acknowledge we are in a drought.
The city website, The Sun Chronicle, and other news sources have notified residents that we are in a serious drought. Unfortunately, that information is not trickling down.
I suggest when we get our quarterly utility bill, every homeowner, landlord, agencies that purchase properties for profit and non profit, receive a reminder in the spring and summer months that there could be water bans put into place and where to get that information.
Residents with well water should put out a sign so our valuable resources such at our police and water departments are not patrolling the streets for offenders of the mandate.
When we can’t fill up a kiddy pool or a watering can, it must be bad. More importantly, if there is no water to drink, or my home catches on fire, I want water coming out of the hydrant.
Kim Forget
Attleboro