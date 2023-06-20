Is China a threat, or leading the way?
To the editor:
I’ve been seeing a lot of negative stories about China over the past few years, some of which have depicted China as an aggressive nation that is a serious threat to the United States.
After stumbling across Cyrus Janssen on YouTube, I watched a number of his videos on China and found a totally different view of China. I recommend watching these videos with titles such as, “Why African countries have chosen China” (over the U.S.) and why Latin American countries have done the same, and how a Cambridge University study found that 62% of developing countries have a favorable view of China and 61% have a favorable view of the United States.
After watching these videos, I started to do some research and came up with the following comparisons that I found quite revealing.
1. The U.S. spends $877 billion on its military and China spends $292 billion.
2. The U.S. has 750 military bases around the world (dozens of these surround China), while China has 8.
3. As far as weapons exports go, the U.S. exports $9,372,000,000 vs China’s $760,000,000.
4. Most people today feel that climate change is a serious threat to humanity and this regard, China is leading the world in efforts to deal with it. The following stats are real eye openers: China makes 80% of the world’s solar panels and it will be 95% by 2025, China has 7 of the top 10 wind turbine companies in the world and China makes 75% of the world’s lithium-ion batteries which are needed for electric cars and energy storage to make solar panels and windmills more effective. (The U.S. makes 7%.)
So, I have to ask, why are we getting this image of China as a threat and who is behind this effort?
Paul Peckham
Plainville