Is inflation really that much of a problem?
To the editor:
I never want to hear people crying about inflation ever again when on Black Friday American shoppers dropped a record $9.2 billion online. Add in the store sales and it makes me think, what inflation? How can people who cry everyday about inflation rush out to blow this kind of money on gifts, not what is needed everyday to get by, but gifts?
I was under the impression everyone was suffering from this inflation, but I guess I was wrong on that as people seem to have plenty of money to throw away.
I would make a guess that 90% of these sales were done with credit cards, so when the bills come due after the holidays, not many will be paying off their entire balances, which then will add a 20% interest charge on the remaining balances. Any savings these mindless shoppers think they have made will be gone as soon as they can’t pay off that full balance.
Maybe if people tried to live more within their means inflation wouldn’t be the big problem everyone seems to think it is. People can’t seem to get enough gas-guzzling SUVs, which seem to outnumber cars now. People buy a new version of every iPhone that comes out each year? Then there are the big screen TVs, etc., etc. All of it takes away much-needed money for food, gas, clothing, home heating and healthcare.
So let’s stop all this inflation talk. If people want to blame someone because they can’t make ends they ought to look in the mirror.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield