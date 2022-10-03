Is it ‘Waste Management’ or management that’s a waste?
To the editor:
Once again our streets are lined with trash. Pickup schedule is Friday morning or at least within the day. It’s Sunday afternoon and the trash piles up. A short time ago the pickup was actually a full week late.
There is absolutely NO excuse for this. People not doing their job, fire them. Where is the accountability?
So let’s take a look at the salaries of the “responsible” people at Waste Management.
— James C. Fish Jr. (president and chief executive officer at Waste Management) income is $253,049 per week.
— John J. Morris Jr. (executive vice president and chief operating officer) annual salary $4,230,494 ($352,541 per month).
— Devina A. Rankin (executive vice president and chief financial officer) annual salary $3,942,002 ($328,500 per month).
— Tara J. Hemmer, (senior vice president and chief sustainability officer) annual salary $3,155,455 ($262,954.00 per month).
These are just a few of the incompetent executives responsible for managing Waste Management.
Do you think someone (Fish) being paid $253,049 a week is looking at trash out in front of his house?
I say reduce his pay to $2,000 a week and get his butt behind the wheel of a Waste Management truck. Maybe he will be on time. If not fire him. (fact check, executive salaries are posted on Waste Management website).
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro