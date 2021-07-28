To the editor:
How would you feel if you were in an accident and members of the jury that was assigned to your case were friends of the person who is charged with causing the accident or if the lawyer who was hired to find the truth about the accident asked the person who was accused of causing the accident who they would like to have on the jury?
You would say “That is absurd, that is against the Constitution.”
Yet, that is exactly what is happening in the investigation of the insurrection at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked former president Donald Trump who he wanted to be on committee that is investigating the insurrection. When some members were rejected, he refused to have any of those appointed to serve.
Now the Republicans can reject the finding in the case because the committee was “biased.”
In other words, the former president will not be held responsible for the deaths and damage done to our Democracy. How absurd and sad. We live in a country where justice, if not dead yet, is dying.
Margaret Werner
Norton
