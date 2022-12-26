Is this our Christmas coal?
To the editor:
Re: “Top 10 of 2022: Emerald Square sold but future remains uncertain,” front page, Dec. 22:
The front page recap of the year’s top stories contained an article regarding the sale of the Emerald Square Mall.
OUCH! DOUBLE OUCH!
The new owner of the mall, which had previously been North Attleboro’s largest real estate taxpayer, will in all likelihood be paying far less in real estate taxes in the future, based on the property’s significantly reduced assessed value.
As North Attleboro Town Manager Mike Borg aptly noted in this article, this reduction in the property’s assessed value “will fall to the town’s residents/business taxpayers.”
If I might state this differently: North Attleboro needs a “minimum” amount of tax revenue to fund current operations, and in light of the significant reduction in real estate taxes the mall will be paying in the future, that shortfall in taxes will have to be “made up” (through a significant increase in taxes) and be paid by remaining residents (namely you and me).
My suggestion is as follows:
1. Town leaders collectively should tie the purse strings on the account that contains the town’s free cash.
2. Town leaders should jointly find (not just merely conduct a cursory review) increased efficiencies in current spending and/or defer or eliminate items on the current wish list of projects, so as to avoid heaping this shortfall in real estate taxes onto the shoulders of remaining taxpayers. I truly believe that if we look hard enough for ways to cut costs, we stand a very good chance of succeeding.
I can’t help but wonder if the taxpayers shouldn’t seriously consider the formation of a citizen’s watchdog group to more directly oversee the town manager’s proposals, as well as, the town council’s approval decisions given that taxpayers are always the ones directly paying any and all shortfalls in real estate taxes. I’m also curious to know if I’m the only taxpayer who feels that consideration of such a group might be worth exploring.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro