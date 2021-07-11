To the editor:
Re: “Norm Crosby and Denny Crane, alive and well,” Bob Foley, Opinion, July 9.
I would like to congratulate Bob Foley for the content of his latest column. I’d like to, but, I can’t.
This guy just took a 605-word journey down memory lane to nowhere. He complains about our president’s periodic misspeaks as if his stumbles were a danger to our National Security.
Allow me to point out to Foley that the King of “What did he say?” was the man who famously said: “Is our children learning?” — President George W. Bush. This example, of course, is just one in a volume of embarrassing utterances by our 43rd Commander in Chief.
I find it amusing that Foley criticizes someone for accidentally misspeaking in off-the-cuff remarks when Foley himself has an entire week to compose, edit and rewrite the foolish dribble he tries to palm off as a column. Boy, talk about “word salad!”
Maybe the problem is with Foley’s hearing. For instance, I had no trouble understanding every word President Donald Trump was saying and what he really meant. Foley still doesn’t seem to get it. Another famous orator was Benito Mussolini. Even in Italian, his intent was very clear. Then, of course, we come to one of the world’s greatest public speakers of all time, Adolf Hitler. No fumbles, stutters or gaffs there!
Let’s face it. Foley’s writings are irrelevant, pointless, and offer all the probative value of a cross examination by Denny Crane.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
