Isn’t overseeing inmates the sheriff’s job?
To the Editor:
Re: “Heroux creating position to oversee inmates,” City & Town, May 11:
Liberals do what they do best: spend, spend, spend.
Sheriff Paul Heroux now wants to create a position to oversee the inmates. I thought that was the sheriff’s job.
I think that such “creation” would allow Heroux to spend even more time in Attleboro, continuing to be the city’s power broker and getting his favored candidates elected.
It’s just like President Barrack Obama using Joe Biden as his stooge for a third term.
Maybe that’s where Heroux got the idea.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro